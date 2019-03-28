Lok Sabha poll a battle between rashtravadi and rashtravirodhi: BJP leader

Calling it a battle between “rashtravadi and rashtravirodhi (nationalist and anti-national)”, “dharma and adharma” and “niti and aniti” Bhartiya Janta Party Mahila Morcha national president Vijaya Rahatkar Wednesday asked the people whether they would vote for the son and daughter of Sonia Gandhi, sons of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad or “Bharat Mata ke lal”.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp gathering in Ahmedabad East, Rahatkar said, “On one side, there is vikas (development) and the other maha milavat (in apparent reference to the grand alliance). And this maha milavat has only one dream to stop Modiji and not to let him move forward. So you all tell me do we want a majboot or majboor Sarkar, rashtravadi or rashtravirodhi. This is a battle between dharma and adharma, niti and aniti, chowkidar and chor. Will you vote for Sonia, her son and daughter, or sons of Mulayam or Lalu. You all say that we will vote for Bharat Mata ke lal.” Click here for more election news

On Wednesday’s Mission Shakti, Rahatkar recalled two BJP PMs who “changed the country’s picture on the world map”. “After Pokhran, Vajpayee ji made the country a nuclear power and now after Mission Shakti, Modiji has proved India to be a space superpower,” she said.

The Ahmedabad East seat is vacated by Paresh Rawal where the BJP is yet to announce a candidate. Gujarat minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja said the “candidate doesn’t matter but keep in mind that the votes are for PM Narendra Modi”.