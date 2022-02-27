‘Politics of caste and religion to blame for lack of development’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the state has not seen any development as “caste and religion has been the basis of politics” here.

Speaking at an election rally in Paniyara constituency of Maharajganj, she said, “The reality is that UP could have developed a lot, but in the name of development there is nothing today. The only thing that is there is big advertisements, on which the BJP is spending Rs 2,000-3,000 crore. The CM and PM are from the BJP and both governments are of the BJP. How did this situation arise? Ask yourself this question today. The straight answer is that for the past 30 years in UP, politics has been running on caste and religious basis.”

She said the people are “guilty” of making political parties complacent and today they know they can get power by talking of religion and caste. “You have made it a habit of these leaders and these parties for the past 30 years. All of you are guilty of this. They don’t need to work for development. They will come and talk about religion and caste. We will vote with our eyes closed because you have spoken about our emotions. The leaders can stay in power, their children can prosper, while your children will remain unemployed. This is the habit you have created for them,” she said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “The PM came to UP after several years for election campaigning. And, from a stage, he said that it was never brought to his notice that the stray cattle issue was so big for the farmers of UP. He said this from a stage. You are the PM. The whole world knows, and you get all the information. It is your CM who is in power in Uttar Pradesh…You have given them the courage that they will come here and talk of Hindu and Muslim and will divide you on the basis of caste. They will get votes and retain power and stay in power for five years and do nothing.”

She said parties like the BJP, BSP and SP have realised that they don’t need to work in order to get votes before elections and can rely on politics of caste and religion for votes. “First, you tried the BSP, then came Samajwadi Party, and then the BJP. You have seen them in the past five years. There were big words, but no development,” said Priyanka.