Politics: Video of Tejashwi Yadav’s Aurangabad rally gets 30,000 likes

#Politics: Politicians are counting on the digital mediums to reach out to the voters. (Pixabay)

As campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections enters the last leg, social media has been abuzz with visuals of the packed crowds at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies. A video of Yadav’s speech at a rally in Aurangabad on Tuesday received close to 30,000 likes.

“This sea of people is standing for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar. The incompetent NDA govt of 15 years have ruined Bihar. Humbled and grateful to receive rousing reception across the Bihar. Such an electrifying crowd in Goh assembly, Aurangabad,” he wrote in the video post.

While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability.

Not ones to be left behind, the JD(U) has been actively promoting the hastags #7Nishchay2 and #VoteForNitish, while its ally BJP is using #BiharWithNDA. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is in coalition with the RJD, is banking on #बोले_बिहार_बदलें_सरकार (Bihar says change the government).

And Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who emerged as a thorn in JD(U)’s side, had announced on Twitter that the #BiharFirstBihariFirst Vision Document would be released today.

With 7.3 crore voters, the elections in Bihar is not only the first major electoral exercise in India since the Covid-19 outbreak, but also the largest anywhere in the world so far.

The elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.