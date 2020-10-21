Politics: Video of Tejashwi Yadav’s Aurangabad rally gets 30,000 likes

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Patna | Updated: October 21, 2020 11:36:49 am
As campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections enters the last leg, social media has been abuzz with visuals of the packed crowds at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies. A video of Yadav’s speech at a rally in Aurangabad on Tuesday received close to 30,000 likes.

“This sea of people is standing for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar. The incompetent NDA govt of 15 years have ruined Bihar. Humbled and grateful to receive rousing reception across the Bihar. Such an electrifying crowd in Goh assembly, Aurangabad,” he wrote in the video post.

While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability.

Not ones to be left behind, the JD(U) has been actively promoting the hastags #7Nishchay2 and #VoteForNitish, while its ally BJP is using #BiharWithNDA. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is in coalition with the RJD, is banking on #बोले_बिहार_बदलें_सरकार (Bihar says change the government).

And Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who emerged as a thorn in JD(U)’s side, had announced on Twitter that the #BiharFirstBihariFirst Vision Document would be released today.

With 7.3 crore voters, the elections in Bihar is not only the first major electoral exercise in India since the Covid-19 outbreak, but also the largest anywhere in the world so far.

The elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Live Blog

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress, RLD bank on social media to reach voters. Follow live updates and latest news below

11:36 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Video of Tejashwi Yadav’s Aurangabad rally gets 30,000 likes

As campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections enters the last leg, social media has been abuzz with visuals of the packed crowds at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies. A video of Yadav’s speech at a rally in Aurangabad on Tuesday received close to 30,000 likes.

Across rallies, the images are much the same. Crowds packed in, with very few masks and no social distancing. But right from when Tejashwi’s helicopter begins to descend, they begin cheering wildly, and then follow him in a wave as he walks to the stage, and speaks.

With the first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections a week away, the crowds that are turning up to hear Tejashwi, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, at his rallies are becoming a talking point. While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability.

11:29 (IST)21 Oct 2020

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nityanand Rai will hold rallies in Bhagalpur’s Kahalgaon, Bhojpur’s Barhara and Kaimur’s Chainpur, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynaath and Rajiv Pratap Rudy will address the gathering in Jamui, Peero and Patna.

11:28 (IST)21 Oct 2020

BJP national president JP Nadda will also address two rallies in Bettiah and Pipra, Motihari at 12:50 pm and 3:15 pm respectively.

11:26 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Ashwini Choubey to address press conferences with Sambit Patra

Union Minister of state Ashwini Choubey will be addressing a series of press conference along with BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, with the first one scheduled for 11 am.

11:24 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Tejashwi Yadav to hold 12 rallies today

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold 12 rallies — five in Rohtas, two each in Aurangabad, Arwal and Jehanabad and one in Masaudhi. See the full schedule below:

11:22 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Here is Nitish Kumar's schedule for today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to hold four rallies in East Champaran’s Kesariya, Saran’s Madhaura and Parsa and Vaishali’s Rajapakar on Wednesday.

11:16 (IST)21 Oct 2020
One week to go for first phase of polling

As campaigning for the first phase enters the last leg, we are tracking all the major players. There are multiple rallies lined up for the day, but RJD leader Tesjaswi Yadav appears to be the busiest among the leaders from the ruling JD(U)-BJP and opposition parties as he will be addressing 12 rallies.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of state Ashwini Choubey will be addressing a series of press conference along with BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, with the first one scheduled for 11 am.

11:11 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome to our #Politics LIVE blog

Hello and welcome to our #Politics LIVE blog. In this blog, we bring you the social media posts by politicians and parties to woo voters for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Stay tuned!

For starters, this is going to be the shortest Assembly election in 15 years. Polling will be held in just three phases, as opposed to five in 2015 and four in 2005. In 2000, Bihar and Jharkhand were one state. To maintain social distancing, the Commission has capped the maximum number of voters per booth at 1,000 — down from 1,500 in 2015. This has prompted a 60% increase in the number of polling stations — from 65,367 in 2015 to 1,06,526. More polling stations means more polling personnel. According to an EC official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Commission will have to depute roughly an additional 2 lakh personnel this time.

Election campaigning is expected to be subdued this time, with the EC imposing limits and restrictions to avoid crowding. For instance, it has capped the size of the campaign squad to five people for door-to-door visits and allowed only five cars, instead of 10, in a candidate’s convoy for roadshows. Only two people will accompany a candidate for filing her nomination papers.

Although the EC has permitted physical campaigning for candidates and political parties — while following social distancing norms — it has said the maximum number of attendees at a rally or a gathering should not “exceed the limit prescribed by State Disaster Management Authority for public gatherings”.

