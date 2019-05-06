Politics all about possibilities, Congress will decide PM after poll results: Harish Rawat

Toggle Menu
In Ludhiana to campaign for MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rawat also said that Dr Manmohan Singh was the “most successful” prime minister of India.

Former Uttarakhand CM and general secretary All India Congress Committee Harish Rawat in Ludhiana to campaign for Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

AT A time when the Congress appears to be projecting it’s president Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, former Uttarakhand chief minister and AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Sunday said politics is all about possibilities and the party will decide on its PM candidate after poll results.

In Ludhiana to campaign for MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rawat also said that Dr Manmohan Singh was the “most successful” prime minister of India. Asked if Dr Manmohan Singh could make a comeback, Rawat said politics was all about new possibilities and anything can happen according to the people’s mandate.

“2004 mein log kehte the ki Atal ji hi aayenge…hamara kon hai? Par janta ne bana dia na…hum aisa Singh laaye ki dunia…aap sab ko majboor kar dia kehne pe…Singh is King. Desh ke sabse pradhan mantri rahe hain Dr Manmohan Singh (People used to say that only Atal Bihari Vajpayee will become PM in 2004, but people elected us…Dr Manmohan Singh has been the most successful PM of the country,” said Rawat.

Targeting the BJP, he said that leaving aside public issues, Modi and his party were resorting to “emotional blackmail” by politicising army actions, which never happened earlier.

Campaigning for Bittu in Ludhiana East constituency, Rawat said that BJP and SAD were “two sides of the same coin” and that they could go to any extent of opportunism for political gain.

He further said that there was a “strong anti-Modi wave” across the country against “foolish decisions” of demonetisation and GST.

Expressing regards for former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, Rawat said that Bittu is taking his grandfather’s legacy forward and urged the public to vote for him.

