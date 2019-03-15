Toggle Menu
Political worker Shabir Ahmad Mir joins PDPhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/political-worker-shabir-ahmad-mir-joins-pdp-5628262/

Political worker Shabir Ahmad Mir joins PDP

Mir joined the PDP in the presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti and several other senior leaders at the residence of the former chief minister here, a spokesperson of the party said.

Political worker Shabir Ahmad Mir joins PDP
Senior Leader of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Shabir Ahmad Mir from Tangmarg resigned from Party and Joined Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party in Srinagar on Friday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A prominent political worker from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir Shabir Ahmad Mir joined the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday.

Mir joined the PDP in the presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti and several other senior leaders at the residence of the former chief minister here, a spokesperson of the party said.

The spokesperson said hundreds of supporters of Mir also joined the party along with him.

Political worker Shabir Ahmad Mir joins PDP
The spokesperson said hundreds of supporters of Mir also joined the party along with him. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

“Mir will be PDP’s candidate from Gulmarg assembly constituency,” he said.

Mohammad Abbas Wani, who had won from Gulmarg in the 2014 assembly elections on a PDP ticket, later defected to the Peoples Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Will join Congress if party accepts me back: AAP MLA Alka Lamba
2 Rahul Gandhi in Raipur: Considering 'right to healthcare' in Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2019
3 Lok Sabha polls 2019: Vehicles carrying reserved EVMs, VVPATs to be equipped with GPS trackers