Political threats days before East Tripura polling: Severed chicken heads, handwritten notes

“If the law and order situation is good, we shall go to cast our votes. If the situation is as grim as it is now, we might not turn up to vote. The entire family is feeling threatened. Law and order situation is not good here,” a resident said.

The note reads, “If you go to vote on April 18, you will face the same fate”. A severed chicken head attached with the note indicates the readers would be killed by severing their heads if they stood by CPI(M)

Supporters of Tripura’s opposition party -CPI (M) woke up to a sight of political threats in the form of severed chicken heads and handwritten notes that showed up at their residences in the poll-bound East Tripura’s Jambura village in Khowai district on Tuesday morning.  The notes threatened voters of dire consequences if they reached out to polling stations for casting votes in East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency in the elections that are scheduled for Thursday.

Swadesh Debnath, a resident of Jambura village, told indianexpress.com that he woke up this morning to find a handwritten note threatening them with death on their entry gate with a severed head of a chicken hanging with along with the note.

Khowai MLA and CPI (M) leader Nirmal Biswas told indianexpress.com that the handwritten notes were served by BJP supporters to identified Left Front supporters in an obvious bid to restrain them from voting on April 18 when East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls.

He added that he was a CPI (M) supporter and the notes were served to families of communist supporters alone.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Subrata Chakraborty denied having reports of the threats. “We don’t have any such reports till now,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied allegations against his party for serving the notices and said BJP workers had no role in such incidents. He added that the threat was actually a mischief carried out by CPI (M) supporters and the blame was later thrown on BJP.

The BJP leader demanded strict action against CPI (M) ‘conspirators’ over the incident.

