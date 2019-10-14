Pune: Political parties’ bid to make best of last Sunday

To make the most of the last Sunday before the end of election campaign, political parties in the city got all their senior leaders on field to reach out to voters for their candidates.

Advertising

The BJP, which had won all the eight assembly seats in the city in 2014, was in no mood to take any chances and got many of its senior leaders to campaign for party candidates on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade and Shiv Sena leader Nilam Gorhe held a roa dshow in support of BJP candidate Siddarth Shirole, who himself visited various localities and public places to address voters.

State’s Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde also held a public rally for Pune BJP chief Madhuri Misal, who is contesting from Parvati assembly constituency.

Advertising

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad held a meeting with members of the legal committee on Sunday. Another Union Minister Raosaheb Danve addressed a public rally for state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud.

NCP MP and actor Amol Kolhe held a roadshow for party candidates Ashwini Kadam and Chetan Tupe in Parvati and Hadapsar, respectively.

For Congress, state party spokesperson Gopal Tiwari held a press conference to highlight the failures of the BJP in the city.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray will hold a public rally for party candidate and city MNS chief Ajay Shude at Mandai in Kasba assembly seat on Monday.