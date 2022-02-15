Police: SP candidate’s husband booked for attacking BJP rival

Sambhal police have arrested two persons and booked the husband of a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for allegedly attacking a BJP candidate, a group of poll officials and policemen on Sunday evening. The local SP unit, however, denied the claims of the attack, alleging that police were being pressured to book their candidate.

According to a complaint filed by a local BJP worker, Pramod Yadav — the husband of SP candidate from Asmoli, Pinki Yadav — and a group of his supporters attacked him and BJP candidate Harendra Kumar when the Election

Commission’s flying squad team stopped their vehicle near Kherni police outpost at 9 pm on Sunday.

The assailants also attacked the policemen when they tried to intervene, injuring three of them, the complainant said.

“They [EC squad] were checking vehicles when SP workers led by Pramod Yadav came in their cars. They attacked and opened fire on us. They also damaged my vehicle. In an attempt to save our lives, we ran inside the police outpost,” the complainant added.

Police said the EC team had stopped the BJP candidate for checking after they were informed that they were going to distribute liquor to voters.