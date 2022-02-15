scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read

Police: SP candidate’s husband booked for attacking BJP rival

The assailants also attacked the policemen when they tried to intervene, injuring three of them, the complainant said.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
February 15, 2022 8:25:00 am
People queue up to cast their votes, in Sambhal on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Sambhal police have arrested two persons and booked the husband of a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for allegedly attacking a BJP candidate, a group of poll officials and policemen on Sunday evening. The local SP unit, however, denied the claims of the attack, alleging that police were being pressured to book their candidate.

According to a complaint filed by a local BJP worker, Pramod Yadav — the husband of SP candidate from Asmoli, Pinki Yadav — and a group of his supporters attacked him and BJP candidate Harendra Kumar when the Election

Commission’s flying squad team stopped their vehicle near Kherni police outpost at 9 pm on Sunday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The assailants also attacked the policemen when they tried to intervene, injuring three of them, the complainant said.

“They [EC squad] were checking vehicles when SP workers led by Pramod Yadav came in their cars. They attacked and opened fire on us. They also damaged my vehicle. In an attempt to save our lives, we ran inside the police outpost,” the complainant added.

Police said the EC team had stopped the BJP candidate for checking after they were informed that they were going to distribute liquor to voters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement