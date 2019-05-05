Police hunt for BSP candidate facing rape case

BSP candidate from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in Mau, Atul Rai, who is facing a rape case lodged on May 1, has been absconding since the police obtained non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and formed four teams to arrest him. The teams have been conducting raids in his home district Ghazipur, Ballia, Gorakhpur and Mau.

The rape case against Rai was filed on May 1 in Lanka police station area of Varanasi by a woman who alleged that he had been sexually harassing her since March last year when she had gone to Rai’s apartment in Varanasi’s Lanka locality. She also alleged that Rai had made a video of the act and threatened to circulate it on social media, the FIR said.

On Friday evening, the investigating officer (IO) in the case obtained NBW against Rai from a local court.

BSP’s Mau district president, Rajeev Kumar, claimed that Rai was not absconding and that he was campaigning in the constituency. He, however, declined to comment on the rape case against Rai.

Station House Officer, Lanka police station, Bharat Bhushan, said, “We obtained NBW against Rai after collecting evidence against him in the rape case. Police teams were later formed and sent to Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau and Gorakhpur, but he is yet to be traced.” The victim was provided police security, the SHO said.

The SHO claimed that Rai was a history-sheeter at Maduadeeh police station of Varanasi with 32 cases against him. He belongs to Bhanwarkol area of Ghazipur district and has been staying in Varanasi for long.

Rai had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly election from Zamania seat in Ghazipur on BSP ticket.

Rai, who had spoken to Express Friday and claimed that the allegations against him were false and politically motivated, did not respond to phone calls Saturday.

BSP chief Mayawati had tweeted in support of Rai Friday. “BSP mahilao ka pura-pura aadar-samman karti hai jo jag zahir hai. Lekin dukhad hai ki ab chunav ke samay me bhi BJP satta ka durupyog karke BSP ko badnaam karne par tuli hui hai. Ghosi mai party pratyashi ke saath bhi aisa hi kiya ja raha hai jo BJP ka ati-ghinauna chunavi hathkanda hai (Everybody knows that BSP respects women. It is sad that during elections, BJP is misusing power and defaming BSP. This is being done against the BSP candidate from Ghosi which is most disgusting election gimmick by the BJP).”