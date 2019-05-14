Toggle Menu
Police: Bengal BJP chief’s ex-aide held with Rs 1 crorehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/police-bengal-bjp-chiefs-ex-aide-held-with-rs-1-crore-lok-sabha-elections-5725989/

Police: Bengal BJP chief’s ex-aide held with Rs 1 crore

The arrested — Gautam Chattopadhyay and Lakshmikant Shaw — were on Monday produced in a court, which remanded them to police custody for four days. Shaw claimed to be a BJP worker.

lok sabha elections, West bengal, Bengal BHP, aansol BJP, Dilip Ghosh, Dilip Ghosh unaccounted cash, west begal police, general elections, election news, decision 2019, lok sabha elections 2019, indian express
The arrested — Gautam Chattopadhyay and Lakshmikant Shaw — were on Monday produced in a court, which remanded them to police custody for four days. Shaw claimed to be a BJP worker.

Two persons, including one who claimed to be a personal assistant of state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, were arrested from Asansol railway station on Sunday with Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash, police said.

The arrested — Gautam Chattopadhyay and Lakshmikant Shaw — were on Monday produced in a court, which remanded them to police custody for four days. Shaw claimed to be a BJP worker.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

“They were carrying a huge bag and were moving around suspiciously at Asansol railway station when officers of the Government Rail Police (GRP) confronted them. They had Rs 1 crore in their possession and were arrested as they failed to account for the money,” said a senior police officer of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate on condition of anonymity.

Advertising

He said that after they were arrested, the Income Tax Department was informed. “I-T officials came and seized the money,” the officer added.

Shaw said the money belonged to the party. “It is not my money. It belongs to the party. It would have been used for election purpose,” he claimed.

When asked about Chattopadhyay, the state BJP chief said, “Earlier, he used to work as my personal assistant, but not anymore. He is now a party worker. I don’t know anything about the money. This could also be a conspiracy to malign our image during elections.”A reaction from the TMC was not available.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab: Drug menace haunts families, scarcely mentioned in poll talk
2 Tapasya rids one of arrogance, didn’t work for Modi: Priyanka Gandhi
3 Atishi to record statement in Gambhir ‘dual ID’ row