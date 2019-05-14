Police: Bengal BJP chief’s ex-aide held with Rs 1 crore

Two persons, including one who claimed to be a personal assistant of state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, were arrested from Asansol railway station on Sunday with Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash, police said.

Advertising

The arrested — Gautam Chattopadhyay and Lakshmikant Shaw — were on Monday produced in a court, which remanded them to police custody for four days. Shaw claimed to be a BJP worker.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

“They were carrying a huge bag and were moving around suspiciously at Asansol railway station when officers of the Government Rail Police (GRP) confronted them. They had Rs 1 crore in their possession and were arrested as they failed to account for the money,” said a senior police officer of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate on condition of anonymity.

Advertising

He said that after they were arrested, the Income Tax Department was informed. “I-T officials came and seized the money,” the officer added.

Shaw said the money belonged to the party. “It is not my money. It belongs to the party. It would have been used for election purpose,” he claimed.

When asked about Chattopadhyay, the state BJP chief said, “Earlier, he used to work as my personal assistant, but not anymore. He is now a party worker. I don’t know anything about the money. This could also be a conspiracy to malign our image during elections.”A reaction from the TMC was not available.