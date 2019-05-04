Police begin probe: Kin warning me not to vote for BJP, says woman

Toggle Menu
The woman also alleged that she was physically assaulted by her two nephews when she returned home on April 25 after taking part in a BJP election event held at the residence of Lalpur Jalalpur village pradhan, Karam Chand Gupta.

BAHRAICH SUPERINTENDENT of Police (SP) Gaurav Grover has ordered an inquiry after a 40-year-old Muslim woman alleged that she was being “threatened” by some of her relatives not to vote to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

The police registered FIR against her nephews, both in their 20s, at Fakharpur police station on April 26. One of the nephews was arrested and later released on bail. The woman is from Lalpur Jalalpur village and her husband is a farmer.

“The inquiry officer will look into the allegation and also ensure that the woman can vote freely in the election,” said SP Grover.

Bahraich will go to the polls on May 6.

Circle Officer, Kaiserganj (Bahraich), Triveni Prasad Dwivedi, who is conducting the inquiry, said statements of the woman and some local residents were recorded. “Prima facie, the allegations seem to be untrue as a dispute over has been on between the victim and her extended family. A probe is on,” he said. A medical examination showed that the woman suffered minor injuries on the legs.

Village pradhan Karam Chand Gupta said, “On April 25, I called supporters of BJP in the village to my residence to attend a party event. The woman was among those who attended.”

The woman claimed, “In the meeting held at the pradhan’s residence, I said I have decided to vote for BJP. I took the decision because during the BJP government’s tenure, I got a gas cylinder and also cash Rs 4,000 was deposited in my account. After I returned home, my two nephews, along with some other relatives, questioned me over my attending the meeting. When I told them I would vote for BJP, they started threatening me. They pelted stones at my house and broke a door. They also beat me up. After some locals intervened, they left. The next day, I lodged a police complaint against my nephews.”

