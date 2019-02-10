PM’s visit to Guntur: TDP, Congress to protest; how can Modi set foot in Andhra, asks Naidu

MASSIVE PROTESTS by Telugu Desam Party and Congress will greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, to address a public meeting and participate in a road show on Sunday morning. Modi will address ‘Praja Chaitanya Sabha’, a public meeting at Etukuru near Guntur on Sunday.

Modi is visiting AP after a gap of three and half years.

Accusing Modi of reneging on his promise to grant Special Category Status to AP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for massive protests by TDP workers and the public to oppose the PM’s visit.

“After breaking his promise on SCS how can shameless Modi set foot in AP? I think he is coming to see for himself the injustice he has done to this state and its people. Let us all unite and oppose his visit and his betrayal,” Naidu said on Saturday.

He said the BJP wounded the state and its people by denying assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and is now sprinkling chilli powder on the wounds.

Commenting on the report that the PM intervened in Rafale deal, Naidu demanded an independent investigation. He said the PM’s silence on the deal and the possibility of a “defence scam” directly involving the PMO speaks volumes about the BJP government’s destructive decisions.

Modi who had given pots filled with soil from across India to Naidu at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Amaravati on October 22,2015, will be greeted with empty black pots by TDP and Left party workers who will break them on the roads, while holding placards of ‘Modi go back’.

However, the BJP has warned that it won’t let anyone disrupt the public meeting. “He is the most loved PM and it would be very unfortunate if people oppose his visit. Our cadre and leaders are prepared to tackle any attempts… TDP and Naidu are afraid that Modi will give a clarification on the amount of funds and other help that the Centre has given to AP,” AP BJP Chief Kanna Laskhminarayana said.

YSRCP and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have not taken any stand on Modi’s visit although it was YSRCP which first confronted the Centre over denial of SCS to AP. “Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hasn’t uttered a word which proves BJP and YSRCP are colluding with each other,” Naidu said.