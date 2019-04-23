PMO looks beyond May 23, asks depts for 100-day action plan of new govt

WHILE everyone tries to figure out who will win how much in the general elections, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seems a little more confident.

So much so that the PMO has directed all department heads of various ministries to prepare a “Plan of Action” for the first 100 days of the new government, taking into account promises made in the manifesto released by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Starting this week, and running up to April 30, the Secretary of each department has been allotted a date to make a presentation before the PMO on “transformational ideas” to set the governance agenda for the new regime.

At least two Secretaries have confirmed this to The Indian Express.

Sources said that the directive and the presentation date was verbally conveyed to each department by the Joint Secretary handling that department in the PMO.

The 2019 general election is being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 with the counting of votes scheduled for May 23. The third phase is tomorrow.