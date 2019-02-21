PM seat booked till 2029: Devendra Fadnavis

Toggle Menu
“The PM seat is booked till 2024 and 2029. Therefore, there is no question of anyone else occupying the post. But yes, someday after that I would surely like to see a Maharashtra leader making it to the top post.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the PM post was booked till 2029, indicating that Narendra Modi will continue as PM and there was no question of anyone from Maharashtra getting a chance to occupy the post.

Fadnavis was responding to a question whether he would like to see a Maharashtra leader as PM, at the Lokmat Maharashtrain of the Year Awards 2019 in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Reitesh Deshmukh interviewed Fadnavis at the function organised and hosted by the Lokmat Group.

Withholding the details of how the Shiv Sena-BJP pre-poll alliance was reached, Fadnavis said in a lighter vein, “When we reached Matoshree, Rashmi (wife of Uddhav Thackeray) treated us to delicious snacks — vada pav, sabudana khichdi… After that, there was nothing left to discuss. Moreover, Sena and BJP have always been close associates and worked together.”

