PM rallies in Chhattisgarh, Odisha: ‘Congress fighting election to weaken Army’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the “Congress was fighting to weaken” the country’s Army, and to give a “free hand to terrorists and separatists”.

Speaking at a rally at Balod in Chhattisgarh, Modi emphasised the BJP slogan of a “majboot” government, and accused the Congress of corruption.

“Today during the Lok Sabha elections, there is a clear picture in front of the nation. This picture is of intent. The Congress is fighting to make their own party win these elections. We are fighting to make the country win. The Congress and their colleagues are fighting to loot the earnings of the people. We are fighting to use every penny wisely. Congress and their colleagues are fighting to give a free hand to terrorists and separatists. We are fighting to give punishment for the crimes committed by terrorists and separatists,” he said.

“The Congress and their colleagues are fighting the election to weaken the country’s Army. We are fighting to make the country’s Army self-sufficient. Congress and their colleagues are fighting for a majboor sarkar. We are fighting to make a majboot sarkaar… You have seen in the last five years what a majboot sarkaar means. When a government is solid, then after a terrorist attack, the country does not sit quiet. Ghar me ghuskar ke maarta hai. Tell me, when we gave the torchbearers of terrorism punishment, then were you proud or not?…”

Modi also slammed the Congress manifesto, alleging that the party wanted to remove a “security shield” that “allows jawans to work without fear”. “The BJP government in Chhattisgarh made a successful attempt to remove Maoist violence. In Kanker, our jawans were martyred. But the Congress does not care about this sacrifice. The Congress has said in its manifesto that those that are fighting terrorists on the border, who are fighting Naxals, who are fighting infiltrators, these jawans who have a special shield because of which they can serve the country without worry, Congress wants to remove it. They have said that if the country gives them a chance, they will remove all these laws. Do you agree with this?” In Chhattisgarh, however, AFSPA has never been in operation.

Modi said there were many indicators that the Congress was set to be wiped out, chief among them the decision of Rahul Gandhi, who he referred to as “Naamdaar”, declaring that he would fight from Wayanad as well as Amethi. “Naamdaar has left the seat he thought was a part of his legacy, it is such a state that he has had to migrate from there too. Can you imagine how much despair there will be? The election has just started and they are leaving the field. The Congress has a fault in its intention. They have a universe of middlemen that they have created. Because of their lack of intent, even in their purchase of helicopters, they did not stop from eating something. There is a problem of intent, which is why the naamdaar parivaar of the Congress is out on bail today,” he said.

Speaking in a state where the BJP lost the Assembly elections three months ago, Modi said the Congress had spread a web of lies to emerge victorious, and said that any vote in the Lok Sabha election was a “vote for Modi”.

Addressing another rally at Sonepur in Odisha, the PM focused on the Congress’s record on poverty alleviation. “Congress had every opportunity over decades to reduce the wealth gap. But it spread such poison between classes and discriminated so much on development, the country could not progress. Meanwhile, Maoists and Naxalites took advantage of the situation,” he said.

“Now the poor say that to remove poverty, Congress has to be removed… Congress is now plotting to take away welfare schemes from the poor… its policy will increase prices of kerosene, gas… subsidised rice and wheat will shoot up.”

Targeting the ruling BJD at a rally in Odisha’s Sundargarh, Modi said that if its “niyat” (character) was right, then farmers would have received correct prices and thousands of crores in their accounts, the poor would receive Ayushman Bharat’s free treatment, and hospitals would not be in poor condition.

“The Congress and BJD do not care for safety for women and girls. But BJP built toilets and provided them gas connection,” he said.