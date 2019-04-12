Narendra Modi: Will remove 5-acre rule, all farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that if his government returns to power, he would remove the 5-acre clause from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) and give the benefits of the scheme to all farmers.

Advertising

Under the PM-Kisan, announced by the Centre in February, Rs 6,000 per year was to be disbursed in three instalments to more than 12 crore small and marginal farmers having cultivable land of 5 acres or less.

Speaking at Bhagalpur in Bihar, Modi also promised pension for farmers above 60 years of age, Rs 10 lakh accident insurance for traders paying GST and a pension scheme for small traders. Addressing rallies in Assam later in the day, he focused on the issue of infiltration, and reiterated the BJP’s commitment to passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

In Bhagalpur, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan shared the dais with PM. The JD(U) has fielded Ajay Mandal against sitting RJD MP Shailesh Kumar or Bulo Mandal from this seat.

Click here for more election news

Modi started his address in the local dialect Angika and invoked Mahabharata character Karna, who belonged to Bhagalpur. He attacked the Opposition for saying that no election would be conducted and reservation would end if he came to power. “This chowkidar of yours has been working only to strengthen reservation provided by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We have given EWS quota to bring social cohesion. This is not at the expense of anyone’s share,” he said.

Modi said there was restlessness in the Opposition camp as “they sense I would attack dynastic rule, deal sternly with those who have taken cuts in defence deals and also with those doing politics of caste and religion. The gang out to break the country will be torn apart.”

He said that when election results are declared on May 23, there would be “Modi sarkar” again. “And we will do away with the 5-acre rule and all farmers would benefit (from PM-Kisan).”

About national security, the PM said he could “see a sense of fear” on the faces of rulers of Pakistan and heads of terror organisations. “Pakistan is telling their side of the story (on Pulwama) to the world, but has not been getting any support. We have given a free run to our jawans in dealing with terrorism and Maoists. Mahamilawati (Grand Alliance leaders) would like to see jawans unarmed.”

In Assam, Modi accused the Congress of encouraging infiltration from Bangladesh to consolidate a vote bank of its own. “In 1947, the country was divided based on religion. Pakistan was formed on the basis on religion. The then Congress government did not think about what would happen to the minorities there… The Congress’s sins have made them country-less in their own country —- it has placed their identity under threat… The Congress should be punished for that,” he said in Silchar.

“In Parliament, we are committed to bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. But we will do this only after talks with all sections of society, taking everyone’s perspectives. The interests of our Assamese brothers and sisters will be protected. The citizenship law will be modified in such a way that no one is harmed.”

At a rally in Mangaldoi, Modi claimed the Congress intentionally kept the problem of “infiltration from Bangladesh” alive to suit its politics. He highlighted his government’s efforts on implementation of the Assam Accord, border fencing, updating the National Register of Citizens and giving ST status to six communities in Assam.