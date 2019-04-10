In latest, PM Modi tells new voters: Dedicate votes to Pulwama, Balakot braves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday appealed to first-time voters to “dedicate” their votes to the “brave soldiers” who carried out the Balakot air strike and to the “braves martyred” in the Pulwama terror attack.

Advertising

Addressing an election rally in Ausa in Latur district of Maharashtra, Modi said: “Mein zara kehna chhahta hoon mere first-time voteron ko. Kya aapka pehla vote Pakistan ke Balakot mei air strike karne wale veer jawanon ke naam samarpit ho sakta hai kya? Mein mere first-time voter se kehna chhahta hoon ki aapka pehla vote Pulwama mei jo veer shahid huay hain un veer shahidon ke naam aapka vote samarpit ho sakta hai kya?”

(“I want to tell my first-time voters: Can your first vote be dedicated to the brave soldiers who carried out the air strike in my first-time voter: Can your vote be dedicated to the braves martyred in Pulwama?”)

He said New India will not hesitate to give a befitting reply to Pakistan: “Yeh ghusega bhi aur marega bhi (It will enter and strike).”

“What can be more sacrosanct than giving your first vote to the nation. Exercise your discretion, and make a distinction on who can serve the motherland,” he said.

The rally saw Modi and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray walk together to the dias, holding their first public meeting after the Shiv Sena and BJP stitched a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra.

Click here for more election news

Referring to the tax raids against the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said: “The I-T raids have exposed their corruption. What is more appalling is that they have been caught misusing money to buy votes. And they still have the audacity to say chowkidar chor hai.”

In Chitradurga and Mysuru, the Prime Minister said the Balakot air strike and test of an anti-satellite missile by the DRDO are examples of a “strong government’’ and accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of “catering to vote banks” in Pakistan by questioning the air and space strikes. He labelled the Congress “anti-soldier and anti-scientists’’.

“Earlier our braves used to seek permission for action but the governments of the time used to quake with fear and sit. But this chowkidar has changed the situation. Now if there is fear, then it is on the other side of the border. Now the people who are in power over there are having nightmares of all kinds. Those who used to threaten are silent. The terrorists are in the grip of fear as a result of the Balakot strikes,’’ he told a rally in Chitradurga.

In Mysuru, the PM said: “All terrorist attacks that have occurred in India are linked to Pakistan but Congress leaders have raised the bogey of Hindu terror all the time. When our soldiers attacked terrorists for the first time in Pakistan, they started asking for evidence. Their thoughts on Kashmir are the same as that of Pakistan.’’

PM violated Code: CPM

Hours after the Prime Minister’s speech, the CPM approached the Election Commission alleging that Modi violated specific EC directions that asked parties to refrain from invoking the armed forces for votes.

“With deep anguish we are drawing your attention to the latest violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi,” CPM Politburo Nilotpal Basu wrote in a letter to CEC Sunil Arora.