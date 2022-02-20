‘Parivarvadis’ didn’t let me work, now spreading venom in name of caste: PM Modi in Hardoi

Speaking at Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “parivarvadis” (dynasts) had stood in the way of development till 2017 and the double engine government has worked without hindrance because it does not belong to any family.

“I am sad that from 2014-2017, these ‘parivarvadis’ did not support me. I am an MP from UP, but till 2017 they didn’t let me work for the people of UP. If you bring them again, will they let me work for you? Should such people be re-elected?” he said.

The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav was in power in Uttar Pradesh till 2017 before it lost to BJP.

Attacking rivals, PM Modi said that the people of Hardoi have seen how these people when in power gave a free hand to those using ‘katta‘ (pistols). “Those who used to stop our festivals for appeasement politics will get their response through people’s votes,” he said.

He added, “These ‘parivarvadis’ are now spreading venom in the name of caste. Such people fight with their own family for chair. The double engine government you voted for doesn’t belong to any family, nor the government at Centre belongs to any family. Our government is for the poor, the farmers and the youth.”

Predicting a thumping win for the BJP in the UP polls, Modi further said, “People of Hardoi and of the rest of UP have made preparations to play Holi twice. The first Holi will be played after BJP’s bumper victory on March 10. But if you want to play Holi on March 10, you will have to make arrangements at polling booths.”