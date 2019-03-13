Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Rahul to Alia, PM Modi seeks support for high voter turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday appealed to Opposition leaders to encourage voter participation in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Tagging Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin in a tweet, the PM said high voter participation “augers well for our democratic fabric”.

In a series of Tweets this morning, Modi also tagged influential leaders in several spheres — entertainment, business, sports, media and spiritual leaders — seeking support to ensure maximum voting in the upcoming polls.

Apart from Opposition leaders, PM Modi tweeted to Chief Ministers Naveen Patnaik, H D Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Pawan Chamling, Sarbananda Sonowal, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio among others.

He also appealed to his predecessor, former prime minister Manmohan Singh. “Being among India’s most prolific statesmen and someone who has been active in politics for decades, you would understand the power of a vote. I request you to appeal to the people to enrich the festival of democracy by participating in large numbers,” he said.

PM Modi appealed to cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to inspire Indians to set a new record in the elections as they are “always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field”. To Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, he said, “Just like you smash records, do also inspire a record-breaking voter turnout.”

He requested Neeraj Chopra, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sushil Kumar to encourage people so that “India wins here too”.

Among the entertainment stars PM tweeted to was Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Mohanlal, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and several others.

“Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye,” PM Modi told Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khuranna.

He told Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal: Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you.”

To Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, he referred to their film Andaz Apna Apna, while asking them to “motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country”.

He also requested Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar and A R Rahman to inspire more citizens to vote.

He urged Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johan to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections because “it’s all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it)”.

Saying the media plays a vital role in a democracy and is a strong influence on people’s minds, he tagged several journalists and asked them to work towards being more awareness to ensure “an impressive turnout at the hustings”.

Modi asked Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru and Ramdev to “inspire people towards greater democratic participation”. He appealed to Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Ashish Chauhan as well.