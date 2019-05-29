PM Narendra Modi swearing-in LIVE Updates: All prominent opposition leaders, CMs, Governors invited

PM Modi Swearing-in LIVE Updates: With just one day to go for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the political space is cluttered with speculations regarding the role of key leaders in the new cabinet. Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion Amethi, is likely to get a key post. But there is no clarity over senior party leader Sushma Swaraj’s position in the new government. Similarly, speculation over Shah’s entry in the Cabinet has been intense since the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections with a massive mandate. While a section in the BJP believes that Shah could join the government as he had done the “maximum” for the party, another group argued that he would not leave its helm now. Party leaders said Shah has not given any hint about his role post May 30.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who led bitter election campaigns against the BJP, said they would attend the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, in a U-turn, the TMC supremo said she won’t attend the ceremony citing that the BJP had sent an invite to those affected by Bengal “political violence”. The BJP has sent invites to a number of opposition leaders for the event. Besides this, all eyes are also on the participation of NDA partners — Shiv Sena, JDU, LJP, Akali Dal and AIADMK — who were given pride of place on the dais during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.
PM Modi met former President Pranab Mukherkjee Tuesday
All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have been invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term on Thursday, highly-placed sources said Tuesday.
The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The sources said all chief ministers, governors, former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event. They said invitations for the ceremony are being sent to all the major regional and national political parties of the country. (PTI)
Arun Jaitley opts out of new Modi govt, cites health reasons
A day before the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said he has decided not to take any active responsibility in the new government citing his poor health. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley requested that he should not be assigned any responsibility, for the present, in the government.
Adding that he has been suffering from ailments for the past 18 months, Jaitley said he had spoken to the prime minister before his Kedarnath trip about his plans to opt out of the new cabinet.
“After my campaign had concluded and you were leaving for Kedarnath, I had orally informed you that even though I was able to discharge the responsibilities assigned to me during the campaign, I would in near future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my treatment and health,” his letter read. Read More
After the BJP sent invites to the families of those allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said she will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30. Rubbishing BJP’s claim that 54 of its workers were “murdered”, Banerjee tweeted: “The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points.”
“There have been no political murders in Bengal. These deaths may have occurred due to personal enemity, family quarrel and other disputes; nothing related to politics. There is no such record with us,” she added. Read full story here