PM Narendra Modi swearing-in LIVE Updates: All prominent opposition leaders, CMs, Governors invited

PM Modi Swearing-in LIVE Updates: With just one day to go for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the political space is cluttered with speculations regarding the role of key leaders in the new cabinet. Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion Amethi, is likely to get a key post. But there is no clarity over senior party leader Sushma Swaraj’s position in the new government. Similarly, speculation over Shah’s entry in the Cabinet has been intense since the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections with a massive mandate. While a section in the BJP believes that Shah could join the government as he had done the “maximum” for the party, another group argued that he would not leave its helm now. Party leaders said Shah has not given any hint about his role post May 30.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said he has decided not to take any active responsibility in the new government citing his poor health. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Jaitley requested that he should not be assigned any responsibility, for the present, in the government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who led bitter election campaigns against the BJP, said they would attend the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, in a U-turn, the TMC supremo said she won’t attend the ceremony citing that the BJP had sent an invite to those affected by Bengal “political violence”. The BJP has sent invites to a number of opposition leaders for the event. Besides this, all eyes are also on the participation of NDA partners — Shiv Sena, JDU, LJP, Akali Dal and AIADMK — who were given pride of place on the dais during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.