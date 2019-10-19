PM Modi raises terror attacks in Mumbai, Article 370 in Haryana

Accusing the former Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra of being soft on terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said terror attacks no longer take part in the city because perpetrators know they cannot escape punishment anymore.

“There was a time when terror attacks and bomb blasts would happen in Mumbai anytime. Mumbai’s coast, which was a business outlet, had become the entry point for terrorists. Is it the same today? Why not? Ab aatank ko paalnewale jaante hai, ke agar koi galti ki to uski poori saza milegi (People who shelter terror now know they will be punished if there is any mistake),” the Prime Minister said at a rally in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Targeting the Congress-NCP regime, he said, “Every probe into terror attacks would indicate that the masterminds across the border executed them. Terror organisations would claim responsibility. But Congress leaders would then say, ‘nahi ji, yeh aapne thodi kiya hai, yeh toh hamare logon ne kiya hai.”

He said the 1993 blasts can never be forgotten, but erstwhile governments did not nothing to ensure justice for families of the victims.

In a veiled attack on NCP leader Praful Patel, who was questioned by the ED on Friday in connection with a land deal between a company promoted by Patel, his family members and late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, Modi said, “Those who killed our people ran away. And the reason behind that has now come to light. These people, instead of catching the culprits, are into trade of mirchi. Sometimes trade of mirchi, sometimes trade with Mirchi.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed rallies at Hisar and Sonipat in Haryana.

Apparently referring to the conviction of INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala in the teachers’ recruitment scam and the criminal cases against Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Modi asked people to make a choice. “Aapko dekhna hai ke aapko kaam karne vaali sarkaar chahiye ya kaarname karne vaali sarkaar,” he said at Hisar.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said that by questioning the Centre’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Opposition party has “insulted the martyrs and their sacrifices”.

In Sonipat, Modi accused the Congress of ignoring Dalits for 70 years. “When it was a united Punjab that included Haryana and Himachal Pradesh too, Dalits from this area were taken to J&K for serving people there. More than 70 years have passed, these Dalits and Balmiki community people have served the people in J&K for generations. Their children came forward after getting education, but under Article 370, these Dalits, these Balmikis were not given a single right in J&K and for 70 years, Congress slept over it. Shouldn’t my Dalit brothers and sisters be given their rights? Congress is neither bothered about the security of the nation, nor about the Constitution… Don’t such people need to be punished? In this poll, identify each of these people and send them home,” he said.

In Hisar, Modi referred to a purported video at Parliament in which Congress leaders Hooda, Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad were caught on camera discussing the seat distribution in Haryana and said, “Have you seen a video that went viral and in which a Congress leader was looking down upon a leader from Haryana at the Parliament complex? I was surprised that the Haryana leader was standing with folded hands… Will you accept the insult of Haryana? It was clear in their talk that it would be enough if they win 10-15 seats….Those who have already accepted defeat can’t do anything for Haryana.”