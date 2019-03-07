PM Modi: ‘Opposition joining to remove me as I work to uproot terror, graft’

A coalition of opposition parties that is emerging ahead of the Lok Sabha polls is attempting root him out of power while he is trying to root out terrorism, poverty and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a BJP workers’ rally in the northern Karnataka city of Kalaburagi on Wednesday. “They are coming together to remove Modi while Modi is working to uproot terrorism, poverty and corruption from the country,” he said.

Modi said the Opposition parties are guided by selfish interests, and repeated the allegation at a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram later in the day.

“When selfish politics is perpetrated by the Mahamilawat parties, the country will lose its strength. They think only about their own family and advancement. For their selfish ends they do not want to see a strong government in the country. They have created a weak government in Karnataka. They want to create the same situation in the country,’’ he said in Kalaburagi.

Opposition parties are worried that their corrupt activities will be stopped if Modi is in power, he said. “If the central government now sends one rupee from Delhi, the entire amount goes into the accounts of the poor. Nobody can grab the rights of the poor.”

Unlike recent speeches delivered in the wake of the IAF strike in Pakistan, the PM dwelled more on the issue of corruption in his address.

Ahead of his address in Kalaburagi constituency, a Congress stronghold, the PM was hailed as the “supreme commander” or “Maha Senani” by local BJP leaders.

The PM remotely inaugurated a slew of projects during his visit. Congress MLA from Chincholi region of Kalaburagi, Umesh Jadhav, who resigned on Monday, was welcomed into the BJP by the PM.

At Kancheepuram, Modi said he was not bothered about threats against him. Citing a Karnataka Congress leader’s remark on “killing” him, he said, “Now one Congress leader talks of killing Modi, but I want to tell them I am not bothered about their threats and abuses. I am here to work.”

Addressing the rally after the BJP inked a poll pact with AIADMK, he said: “The careless conduct of the opposition on national security is well known… they are guided by politics and selfish interests. They neither want a strong India, nor strong armed forces.”

Highlighting his backward class origins, he said that every drop of blood in his veins, “every breath of mine, every second of my time” is for India.

Acceding to the ruling party’s demand, Modi said, “We have decided to rename Chennai Central station after the great MGR.” With PTI, Kancheepuram.