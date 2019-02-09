Modi in Northeast LIVE Updates: PM shown black flags in Assam amid citizenship bill protests

Tripura: #Visuals of preparations from Agartala ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on February 9. (08.02.2019) pic.twitter.com/5w8IAwST7r

The Prime Minister halted overnight in Guwahati, before travelling to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. He will travel back to Assam to address a rally at Changsari, around 30 km from Guwahati, and then travel to Tripura to address another rally in Agartala. In Arunachal, the PM will lay the foundation of an airport at Hollongi and inaugurate a 24×7 television channel dedicated to Arunachal, DD Arunprabha.

PM Modi in Northeast LIVE: Amid protests against the citizenship bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday arrived in Assam for a two-day visit to the Northeast. Members of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) greeted him with black flags as he travelled to Raj Bhavan from the airport Friday evening. In Tripura, three MPs of opposition CPI (M) announced that they will boycott Modi’s programme.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) members raise slogans during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Guwahati, Friday. (PTI photo)

Modi's visit to the north-east comes at a time when the BJP is facing protests over the citizenship bill. In Assam, protesters, barricaded inside the office by police, raised slogans like “Joy Aai Axom” (Glory to Mother Assam) and raised black flags as Modi's convoy passed. Many BJP supporters too were present at the spot to show their strength against the AASU members.

"The pain of the indigenous people will be seen across Assam tomorrow...Effigies of the prime minister will be burnt in every corner of the state," said AASU president Dipanka Nath. Peasant organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) too showed black flag to the prime minister at Adabari and Fancy Bazar areas of the city which fell on his route.

KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be shown black flags by 70 organisations protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Saturday.

Meanwhile, three MPs of opposition CPI (M) on Friday announced that they will boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Tripura on Saturday.

“We the 3(three) MPs of Tripura have taken conscious decision to boycott the functions at Agartaia to be attended by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi tomorrow on 9th February 2019,” the statement by Jitendra Chaudhary, Shankar Prasad Sutta and Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das Baidya read.