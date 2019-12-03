Jharkhand CM’s chair was up for sale during Cong-JMM rule: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Khunti (Source: Twitter/BJP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Khunti (Source: Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of “deception” while the BJP believed in service of people.

Addressing a rally in Jamshedpur, Modi said Jharkhand Chief Minister’s chair was up for sale during Congress-JMM rule and that even today several of their leaders are under trial for corruption.

Calling Jamshedpur a land of labour, land of enterprise, he said, ” this land has fulfilled dreams of millions, enhanced India’s reputation in the world.”

Earlier today, in an attempt to reach out to the tribal voters of Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it was only after Lord Ram spent 14 years with the Adivasis (tribals) that he went on to be known as Maryada Purshotam Ram.

Addressing a gathering in Khunti, a tribal-dominated region of Jharkhand which goes to poll in the second phase on December 7, Modi said, “You have seen how the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya was solved peacefully. When Ram came back to Ayodhya after spending 14 years, he was hailed as Maryada Purshotam. You know why? Because the tribals taught them culture. Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ as he spent time with Adivasis”

The prime minister also raised the issue of removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and reflected how the onus of taking Kashmir to the path of development is today on an Adivasi Lt Governor. “We ensured a peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging fire for decades. Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lt Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territories forward on the path of development.” GC Murmu is the current Lieutenant Governor of Kashmir.

Hopeful of BJP’s victory in the state, Modi said, “It has been made clear after the voting in the first phase of election concluded that the people of Jharkhand have a feeling of trust towards BJP and the lotus symbol.” He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for “breaking the back” of Naxalism in the state.

The five-phase assembly elections in Jharkhand began on November 30. The results will be declared on 23 December 2019.

