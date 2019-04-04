PM Narendra Modi in Gondia: Congress manifesto a ‘document of Pak conspiracies’

Days after saying the Congress has insulted the Hindu ethos by coining the phrase “Hindu terror”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections was a “document of Pakistan’s conspiracies.”

Modi was campaigning in Vidarbha’s Gondia for party nominee for the Bhandara-Gondia constituency Sunil Mendhe. This was his second election rally in Vidarbha in a span of three days — on Monday, he was in Wardha.

The PM also continued his tirade against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) saying that its leaders aren’t able to sleep as they are afraid that the one who is inside Delhi’s Tihar jail may blurt out something. “I am not going to reveal much at this point of time. But they are now afraid as to what will happen if the one who is now inside the jail opens his mouth. That day is not far off when all the things will come out in the open,” Modi claimed.

“Yesterday, the Congress declared its manifesto which is a document that tinkers with national security. It is a document (yojana patra) of Pakistan’s conspiracies. The manifesto is also a conspiracy to break the morale of our security personnel. It’s also a conspiracy document (sajish patra) of those who raise slogans to break India into pieces (Bharat ke tukde tukde karne k naare lagane waale),” Modi said.

“Our security men have been making efforts to check the Naxal menace. The days of Maoists are numbered. But you will have to maintain a strict vigil. If these mahamilawatwalas (Congress-NCP alliance) get slightest of opportunity, the Maoist movement will get further momentum.”

The PM told the gathering that the Congress manifesto actually promises not to initiate sedition action against urban Naxals. “Do you think this is right? Can you imagine what will be the nation’s condition? Should we give license to such people to break the country into pieces?” Modi asked, adding, “Will you give an opportunity to people who will give a free run to anti-nationals?”

He also asked, “Should the Congress-NCP not get the punishment for this.”

Modi then trained his guns on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. “You have served as minister. Do you agree with this manifesto? Why have you become muted? You will have to give an answer,” Modi said.

Returning to his chowkidar campaign tool, Modi said, “The opposition first had a problem with me being a chaiwala and now they have a problem with my being a chowkidar. More than what I have done, they are worried over where I was born and in which family I grew up. They are calling me chowkidar of toilets. The NCP leaders are calling me jahil (uncivilized).”

Modi repeated the charge that the Congress and NCP leaders “have run away with thousands of crores of rupees meant for farmers’ irrigation. “This chowkidar has given you 1.5 times the cost of production as prices for your agricultural produce. This chowkidar’s government also purchased 10 times more pulses than what the Congress-NCP government did.”

Modi said his dreams of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 and building a pakka house for every family is going to come true.

He also said that his government had to spend five years filling up the ditches (gadde bharne ka kaam) left behind by Congress-led government. “I have never claimed that I have done everything. But we have done many important works in various fields. We have to do many more things in future. This chowkidar of yours is trying to do whatever is needed with full honesty.”