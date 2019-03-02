PM Narendra Modi: Guided by Modi hate, Opposition hating India

Slamming the Opposition’s criticism of his government amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that some political parties “guided by their Modi hatred” have started “hating India”.

Addressing a rally at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Modi also hailed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan Wednesday. “Every Indian is proud that the brave Wing Commander Abhinandan belongs to Tamil Nadu,” he said adding that he is proud that India’s first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also from Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister said the country will no longer be “helpless” against terror and that a ‘New India’ will pay back terrorists with ‘interest’.

Stating that the recent air strikes against Pakistan have strengthened India’s armed forces and has united the entire country, Modi accused Opposition parties of doubting the armed forces and his government’s fight against terrorism.

“Sadly a few political parties guided by their ‘Modi hatred’ started hating India now. When the entire nation supports our armed forces, few parties here are suspecting them…These are the same people whose statements are helping Pakistan, and harming India,” he said.

“These are the same people whose statements are happily being quoted in the Parliament of Pakistan and Radio of Pakistan. I want to ask them. Do you support our armed forces or suspect them? You have to clarify. Do they believe our armed forces or those forces of terror.”

Advising Opposition parties to stop weakening India with their statements he said: “Modi will come and go, India will remain. Please stop efforts to weaken the country. We are Indians first, and Indians only. Our safety is first.”

The Prime Minister also accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of blocking surgical strikes against terror outfits in Pakistan. Listing out terror attacks in India between 2004 and 2014, Modi said that such attacks went unanswered and that in the wake of the Uri terror attack in 2016 and the Pulwama attack last month, his government had given terrorism a strong reply.

“Between 2004 and 2014, there were many terror attacks in Hyderabad, Allahabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. Those responsible for these terror attacks should have been punished but nothing happened. In 2011 attack also, nothing happened,” Modi said

Asking the crowd about what happened after the Uri and Pulwama attacks, Modi said: “When Uri happened, you saw what our brave soldiers did (surgical strikes). Pulwama happened, and you saw what our brave air warriors did (Balakot air strikes). I salute those who are serving their nation. Their vigilance keeps this nation secure.”

“There was a time when news reports would say that armed forces wanted to do a surgical strike but UPA blocked it. Now, we are in an era where news reports say that armed forces have full freedom to do what they want to do. Influence of terrorism is curtailed now, this is a new India.”