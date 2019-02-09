PM Narendra Modi: Didi desperate for Delhi, poor at Syndicate’s mercy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for staging a dharna in Kolkata “to protect those who have looted the people through the chit fund scam”.

Addressing a rally at Maynaguri in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, Modi also lashed out at the Congress after Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said the party will scrap the law against instant triple talaq if it was voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

Targeting the TMC government, Modi said, “This is the first time the country saw a Chief Minister sitting on a dharna to protect those who have looted people through the chit fund scam. She is protecting looteras and corrupted people. She calls it Satyagraha. We have heard of Gandhiji’s Satyagraha and Netaji’s Satyagraha which were aimed at defeating the British Raj. This Satyagraha is aimed at standing by the corrupted people. Didi, why are you scared of a probe into the chit fund scam? I want to tell all those who were victims of the chit fund scam…. be it Saradha, Narada or Rose Valley…this chowkidaar will not spare those who have cheated people and those protecting them. We will take these people to the court.”

“We will uproot the TMC from here the way we uprooted the Red flag in Tripura. I will not spare those who protect scamsters,” Modi said.

He claimed that Bengal is being run by middlemen as Didi is pursuing her dream to run a government at the Centre. “Aj sthiti hain, Paschimbangal ki mukhyamantri Didi hain, par Dadagiri kisi aur ki chal rahi hain. TMC ki is sarkar ki tamaam yojnao ke naam par dalalo ka adhikaar hain. Didi Delhi jane ke liye pareshan hain, aur Bangal ke garib aur madhyam varg ko Syndicate ke gathbandhan se jujhne ke liye chod diya hain. (In West Bengal now, Didi is the chief minister, but some other people are indulging in Dadagiri. Middlemen are running the government. Didi is desperate to move to Delhi and has left the fate of the poor and the middle class at the mercy of the alliance of the Syndicate.)”

Attacking the Congress, the Prime Minister said, “The Congress is resorting to appeasement politics. They are saying they will allow triple talaq. They have showed that they don’t respect the Supreme Court which has described it as unconstitutional. We will not let them scrap this law.” Claiming that the Congress has adopted contradictory stand on TMC, he said, “While Congress leaders in Bengal accused the TMC government of being undemocratic, the brother-in-law of Robert Vadra is calling up Mamata Banerjee to extend his support,” he said.

Before addressing the rally, Modi attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the four laning of Falakata-Salsalabari section of NH-31D. He also inaugurated the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court. The PM said he has a special relationship with north Bengal. “I have a special relationship with people of north Bengal. You grow tea and I make tea. I wonder why Didi is not so fond of chaiwala. She is scared of this chaiwala,” he said.

Modi branded the TMC government “Communist Part 2” and said it had adopted the “culture of violence” from the previous Left Front government. “People gave power to you in Bengal in the name of ‘maa, maati, manush’ but you have adopted the culture of violence from your Communist predecessors. This government has defamed ‘mati’ and made people ‘majboor’,” he said.