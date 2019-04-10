Modi promised development, now seeking votes in the name of Hindu & Hindu atankwad: Sharad Pawar

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling parties, which are against him, “terrorists”, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday described the Modi government as “hukumshahi”, Marathi for dictatorship.

Advertising

“If a party is on Modi’s side, and later goes against him, then Modi calls them terrorists,” Pawar said while addressing a public meeting at Khetwadi in Mumbai’s Girgaon for Congress candidate from Mumbai South, Milind Deora. He also inaugurated Deora’s election office in Girgaon.

“Earlier, (Modi) had told me that ‘I am happy that you are with me’. But when I chose the role of Opposition, he says that ‘I am sad that you are not with me and you are with them (Congress)’. He called Dr Farooq Abdullah’s party, National Conference from Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist’s party and said ‘how you can go with a terrorist’s party’? But there was a time when Jammu and Kashmir’s NC was part of BJP and NDA. In fact, Dr Farooq Abdullah was in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Cabinet,” said Pawar.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally at Latur, the PM had hit out at Pawar, wondering if it behoved the Maratha strongman to join forces with parties, which want a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir. Modi was referring to Omar Abdullah’s recent remark: “We had our own ‘Sadar-e-Riyasat (President)’ and ‘Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister)’ too. By God’s grace, we will bring that back.”

Pawar also criticised demonetisation and said it had led to unemployment. “In Maharashtra alone, more than 15 lakh people lost their jobs.”

Criticising Modi for his continuous attacks on the Nehru-Gandhi family, Pawar said: “Modi always attacks Nehru-Gandhi family and asks what they have done for the country? Nehru was in jail for 11 years for the country’s freedom. India did not go through dictatorship as Nehru showed us the democratic way. And Modi asks us what Nehru had done? Rahul Gandhi has lost his father for the country, and Modi is asking what he has done?”

Pawar asked people to vote for Deora “as the country needs change”.

“Milind Deora’s win is not only necessary for Congress or NCP but also for the country. Five years ago, Narendra Modi had taken charge as Prime Minister. People had thought that he will bring some change, he will protect the interest of every section of the society. Then he used to talk about development in his every campaign. But now, last week… he was talking about only ‘Hindu, Hindu, Hindu’ and ‘Hindu atankwad (terrorism)’. Congress has never used religion to provoke people against another religion,” he said.

“Modi suddenly remembers Hindu religion because five years ago, he promised people development, but now, he is seeking votes in the name of Hindu and Hindu atankwad,” the NCP chief added.