PM Narendra Modi addresses 25 lakh ‘chowkidars’ LIVE UPDATES: I salute you all
Narendra Modi address LIVE UPDATES: Intensifying the BJP's campaign, the party media head Anil Baluni said chowkidars or watchmen walk round the clock without taking any leave to ensure security, hence, Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting their efforts.
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing over 25 lakh chowkidars across the country on Wednesday, as a step up to his ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign which he began last week. The prime minister is addressing the watchmen through an audio bridge ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
BJP’s media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said PM Modi would be sharing “the colours of Holi” with watchmen across India in his address. Intensifying the party’s campaign, Baluni said chowkidars or watchmen walk round the clock without taking any leave to ensure security, hence, Modi’s initiative is aimed at highlighting their efforts. Baluni noted that the initiative works in coordination with another party campaign’s called ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ and is a step towards reaching out to the last man in the line who is a watchman.
Upbeat over ongoing ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, Modi is also scheduled to interact with those who have pledged support to it through the medium of video conferencing on March 31.
The country won't forget the effect of the attack, nor the people who are questioning it: Modi on Balakot strike
On the Balakot strike, PM Modi said "the bombs dropped in Pakistan, the hit affected Pakistan territory but people in India are being affected. You need to identify these kind of people. The country won't forget the defence attack, neither these people who are questioning the attack."
Watchmen work round the clock. I apologise for people who keep saying 'Chowkidar chor hai': Modi
Taking questions from watchmen through the audio conference, PM Modi says, "Watchmen work round the clock and you are among those who fight for our security. I want to apologise to all of you for those who abuse you due to my campaign and they have stooped to this level where they keep saying, "Chowkidar Chor hai", but we have decided to build our courage to ensure that we partake in ensuring security.
Chowkidar has become synonymous with Patriotism: PM Modi
इन्होंने चौकीदारों का अपमान किया, आज पूरा देश चौकीदार बनकर खड़ा हो गया है।
PM Modi starts the address by greeting everyone and wishing people a Happy Holi. "Today is the the first day of Holi and tomorrow is the festival of colours. I wish all of you a Happy Holi and I hope this festival only brings different shades of happiness to all your lives. During this festival, chowkidaars have a big role to play and people are recognising your role everywhere. Whether it is the TV, Radio, International and national media, everyone has taken the responsibility of being 'chowkidar'seriously," he says.
The Wednesday campaign is a first after the release of the Chowkidar campaign which is soon to be followed by the video conferencing campaign on March 31, 2019.
“Main bhi chowkidar campaign has become a people’s movement,” said Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference at the party headquarters on Tuesday. He added that the hashtag has been tweeted 20 lakh times and had 1,680 crore impressions. “One crore people have taken the pledge to be chowkidars,” he said.
On Saturday, the Prime Minister urged his supporters on Twitter to take the pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah and Union ministers, followed suit and later prefixed their name on the microblogging site with ‘chowkidar’ as they sought people’s support for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.
