PM Narendra Modi addresses 25 lakh ‘chowkidars’ LIVE UPDATES: I salute you all

On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing over 25 lakh chowkidars across the country on Wednesday, as a step up to his ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign which he began last week. The prime minister is addressing the watchmen through an audio bridge ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said PM Modi would be sharing “the colours of Holi” with watchmen across India in his address. Intensifying the party’s campaign, Baluni said chowkidars or watchmen walk round the clock without taking any leave to ensure security, hence, Modi’s initiative is aimed at highlighting their efforts. Baluni noted that the initiative works in coordination with another party campaign’s called ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ and is a step towards reaching out to the last man in the line who is a watchman.

Upbeat over ongoing ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, Modi is also scheduled to interact with those who have pledged support to it through the medium of video conferencing on March 31.