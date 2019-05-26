Toggle Menu
PM Modi calls on Vice President Naiduhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/pm-narendra-modi-calls-on-vice-president-venkaiah-naidu-5748913/

PM Modi calls on Vice President Naidu

In the general election, he led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.

narendra modi, narendra modi meets venkaiah naidu, modi meets vice president, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, election news
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

A day after being appointed prime minister for a second term, Narendra Modi Sunday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Sources described it as a courtesy call.

Modi reached the vice president house here to meet Naidu this morning.

Modi was Saturday appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked coalition members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities.

In the general election, he led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab election results 2019: SAD-BJP top choice of ballot voters, Sunny Deol big gainer
2 Elephant emerges the dark horse in Punjab
3 Why Maharashtra opposition leaders may have to rethink strategy in rural areas