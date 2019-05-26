PM Modi calls on Vice President Naidu

A day after being appointed prime minister for a second term, Narendra Modi Sunday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Sources described it as a courtesy call.
Modi reached the vice president house here to meet Naidu this morning.
Called on Vice President Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji. @VPSecretariat pic.twitter.com/6buaaCFn5z
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2019
Modi was Saturday appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked coalition members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities.
In the general election, he led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.