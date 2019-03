Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Patna Sunday afternoon to address NDA’s Sankalp rally at the city’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where are an estimated 2 lakh people are expected to gather. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan, leaders of the NDA’s constituents in the state, also addressed the alliance’s rally.

The prime minister will later visit Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, where he will inaugurate an ordinance factory project to manufacture the modernised version of AK-47 rifles. This will be his first visit to the town since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014.

With today’s rally in politically important Bihar, which accounts for 40 Parliamentary seats, the NDA leaders hope to blank out Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally at the same venue a month ago. The alliance is expecting a massive turnout from various parts of the state including Hajipur and rural areas of Patna and Nalanda. Arrangements for the stay and food of thousands of party workers and supporters reaching Patna for the rally have been made, JD(U)’s Bihar unit president Bashistha Narayan Singh said.