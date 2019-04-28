PM muzzling voice of people, says Priyanka Gandhi Barabanki

CONGRESS GENERAL secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, alleging he had muzzled the voice of people speaking up for their rights and that he was scared of opposition and criticism.

Addressing a rally in Barabanki, Priyanka said, “When struggling people raise their voice and demand what is theirs, that voice is muzzled. The people are beaten up and put in jail. People are suppressed… Those asking for their rights. I will tell you that if a leader, like the PM, comes and tells you that I have worked for you and done a favour… This is wrong. Nobody is doing you a favour. They are your rights… When you raise your voice, it is the responsibility of every leader to hear you… This government wants to suppress the voice of the people. If someone opposes him, the person has to face atrocities. Their voice is muzzled. If he is so able and powerful. He has a 56-inch chest, then why is he scared of opposition and criticism…”

She also alleged that Modi had forgotten the poor of this country and only cared about power.

“What happened in five years? This leader who used to come and make big promises… his connection with the public has been broken. He used to say he had risen from poverty, but he has forgotten the poor… Sometimes, when a person gets power, due to the power’s attachment, the person has a misunderstanding that the power belongs to him…. This PM, and this government has forgotten that it is the people who gives them power,” she said.

Priyanka added that one only sees Modi in advertisements. “When I meet the youth, they tell me they have no employment… They have not been provided jobs by the government. On the other hand, you see that there are large-scale advertisements. Wherever you go, you see the PM’s face either on hoardings, in newspapers, if you switch on the TV, or if you travel in trains you see it on tiffin box. And you are told that the country is developing very fast. It is moving forward so fast as if nothing happened in the past,” she said.

The Congress leader also said that the money taken from farmers under the crop insurance scheme is only going to capitalists

“You pay for crop insurance, but when problems occur, you do not get the money. I don’t know if you know how many capitalists are becoming rich from your insurance money. They gain Rs 10,000 crore from the insurance money because the money is taken from every farmer in the country… The money is going to the two-three capitalists…”

She also appealed to the people in Barabanki to vote for Congress candidate Tanuj Punia. Tanuj is AICC general secretary P L Punia’s son, and will face-off against SP’s Ram Sagar Rawat and the BJP’s Upendra Rawat. Barabanki, a reserved seat, will vote on May 6 in the fifth phase.