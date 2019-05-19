PM Modi’s silence shows he is afraid of facing questions, sign of mental defeat: Thackeray

CRITICISING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi over his silence during Friday’s press conference, his first since he came to power in 2014, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that the PM was afraid of facing questions and that his silence was a sign of his mental defeat.

“If (BJP chief) Amit Shah was to do all the talking, what was the need for the Prime Minister to attend the press conference? If you can’t face and answer journalists about the work that you have done in the last five years, then it is a sign of his mental defeat,” Thackeray told mediapersons in Mumbai.

At the BJP headquarters on Friday, Modi made his first appearance at a press conference since he came to power in 2014, but refused to field any media question, leaving the floor for party chief Amit Shah. Instead, he gave a speech, exuding confidence that his party would return to power.

Claiming that the PM seemed to be fearful of facing journalists, Thackeray said: “What can we say if the PM does not hold a press conference for five years? What have you done that you are so fearful of facing the press?”

He alleged that the PM lacked the courage to listen to what people had to say to him. “All these years, he has been talking and the people have been listening. The PM, however, does not believe in listening to others. He either does not have the time or the courage to hear what the people have to say,” Thackeray said.

Late Friday, Thackeray had put out a tweet describing Modi’s press interaction as “Maun ki Baat”.