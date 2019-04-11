PM Modi’s Latur speech report sent to Election Commission

A day after the EC sought a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Latur, officials from the state Chief Electoral Office said that a report has been sent to the poll panel.

Addressing a rally at Ausa in Latur, Modi on Tuesday had appealed to first-time voters to “dedicate” their votes to the “brave soldiers” who carried out the Balakot air strike and to the “braves martyred” in the Pulwama attack.

Following this, EC had asked a report from the state chief electoral officer. “The references are there in the videos and everyone has seen it. We have sent a factual report on the PM’s speech,” said an official.