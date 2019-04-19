PM Modi’s call to first-time voters under examination, says Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the Balakot airstrike is still under examination on whether it violated the model code of conduct. The EC also said that a committee has watched the Modi biopic and would soon take a decision on the matter.

“All the reports related to the incident that was received earlier (by the DEO) was not complete; it had a particular context, but not a complete report. Now the authenticated speech has been received, which has the entire content. The matter is before the commission (to see if it violates the model code of conduct),” an EC official said on the PM’s speech in Latur.

The poll panel also said that platforms like NaMo TV can telecast a live rally of the PM during the 48-hour silence period, when a constituency is scheduled to vote, but the rally cannot have any mention of the candidate or the constituency.

The EC said it had appointed a senior official who will submit a report regarding suspension of a poll officer — Mohammed Mohsin, a 1996-batch IAS officer — over alleged checking of Modi’s chopper in Sambalpur, Odisha. “The ECI instructions were not followed and in that context orders were issued by the commission. The action was taken after the commission was informed by the field officers. The commission appointed a senior officer, who will have the view of observer and the officers and submit the report to the commission by tomorrow. The matter is still under inquiry. We will be able to tell you the facts only when the report is submitted,” the EC official said.

On the Modi biopic, the EC said that the producers had submitted their version to the commission. “We had asked a committee to watch the movie and that process is complete. They also met the producers, who have submitted their points. The matter is under consideration,” the EC said.

“NaMo TV is a sponsored programme. All the certified content is taken as publicity material. And it can be done by any political party and there is a protocol. Now, during 48-hour silence period, no publicity material can be shown which is pre-certified. However, you can show all those content where there is no mention of the candidate or constituency where the poll is taking place,” the EC official said on NaMo TV airing live rallies of the PM.