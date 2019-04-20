PM Modi’s wife left him because ‘his face not good’: Karnataka minister

Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan Saturday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appearance and said his wife left him because “his face was not good”. “He (Modi) had one wife and she left him because his face was not good. Should people vote for this face?” Khan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Khan slammed Shivakumar Udasi, the BJP MP from Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, for asking votes on the basis of PM Modi’s face. “Shivakumar Udasi is a two-time BJP MP. He’s going around saying ‘don’t look at my face, look at Modi’s face & cast your vote’. You must talk about your achievements but instead if you say look at Modi’s face & vote, is it possible?” he told reporters.

This comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused Modi of not sharing complete details of Balakot air strikes. Talking to reporters in Hubballi Friday, Kumaraswamy said, “We do not know anything about the air strike. We read only in the newspapers. You (Modi) did not give the complete information to the people of India about the air strikes.”

Modi had earlier attacked Kumaraswamy during the PM’s Belagavi and Chikkodi election meetings on Thursday.