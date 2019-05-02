PM Modi: Why do people in Congress hate me so much that they dream of my death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked why Congress leaders hate him so much that they have “started dreaming of his death” and added that the opposition party has forgotten that the whole country is with him.

Addressing a rally at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, he asked, “Congresswalonko aapke Modi se itni nafrat kyu hai ki Modi ke marne tak ke sapne dekhne lage hai (Why do Congress leaders hate your Modi so much that they are dreaming about his death).” Saying that the entire country is with him, he added, “The Congress should make it clear which team it’s playing for: India or guardians of Pakistan?’’

At another rally in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Modi cited the recent blasts in Sri Lanka and recalled the terror attack in Ayodhya in 2005 to say that “terror factories in the neighbourhood are waiting for a weak government” in India and asked people to vote for the BJP’s “lotus” symbol to end “terrorism”.

At the Itarsi rally, Modi accused the Congress of projecting Islamic preacher Zakir Naik as an apostle of peace. Referring to the recent blasts in Sri Lanka, he said the island nation banned Naik’s TV channel because of his provocative speeches. “He is the same Zakir Naik who Diggy Raja (Congress leader Digvijaya Singh) would never tire of praising. You will be startled to know that the Congress government invited Naik to address police officers on the issue of terrorism,’’ he said. “People like Diggy Raja carry Naik, whose words provoke terror blasts in Sri Lanka, on their shoulders and dance. The Congress should die of shame. It’s the height of vote bank (politics),’’ he said.

“Congress ke darbari aur rag darbari Naik ko shanti ka doot dikhaneka prayas kar rahe hai (Congress courtiers are trying to project Naik as an apostle of peace),” Modi added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was still bleeding from the air strikes that were discussed worldwide. “Terrorists used to train openly in Pakistan but now they have no option but to hide underground,’’ he said.

“Pakistan has been robbed of sleep because of Modi. Guardians of terrorism are praying that Modi should be stopped or removed. People are confident that Modi will come back to power,’’ he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress was not “bowling down the wrong length or bowling no ball” but working according to a strategy. He then referred to the Congress manifesto and its promise to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. “The Congress is standing with those who want a separate Prime Minister for J&K,” he said, adding, “The party that ruled the country for so long has resorted to anti-national activities.’’

Referring to the recent income tax raids and recovery of cash in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the Congress was honest only in perpetuating dynastic politics and corruption.

At the Ayodhya rally, the Prime Minister targeted the Congress, the SP and the BSP, alleging that their record shows that they have been “soft” on terrorism.

Referring to the blasts in churches in Sri Lanka, Modi said, “Faith and tourism are most affected by terrorism. Recently, we saw what happened in Sri Lanka. A somewhat similar situation was in India before 2014. The kind of bomb blasts that happened in Ayodhya and Faizabad, can we forget them?”

“Atank ki factoriyan jo humare pados mein abhi bhi chal rahi hai, wahan toh ek hi udyog hai, atank ko export karna, atankwadion ko export karna. Humare pados mein yahi karobar chalta hai. Yeh atanki desh mein ek kamzor sarkar ke intezar mein hain. (The factories of terror, which are still operating in our neighbourhood, have only one industry, and that is to export terror and terrorists. This is the only industry in our neighbourhood. These terrorists are waiting for a weak government in the country),” he said.

Asking the gathering to vote with caution, Modi said: “SP-BSP-Congress ka, mahamilawati ka, atank par narmi ka inka purana record raha hai (SP-BSP-Congress, the adulterated, have a record of being soft on terrorism).”

He said that earlier, security forces nabbed terrorists and governments released them. Now, he said, “be it within or outside the border, new India will enter their (terrorists’) homes and kill them, reply to bullets with bullets”.

The Prime Minister did not raise the Ram temple issue but said that the “pride” of the “land of Ram” has increased in the last five years.