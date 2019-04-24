Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye: Modi takes dig at Opposition race for PM post

Campaigning for the second consecutive day in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking a dig at the Opposition, said anybody whose party was contesting from 20 or 25 seats wanted to be the PM.

“It seems everyone wants to be PM. Any party fighting from 20 or 25 seats wants to claim PM’s post. Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye,” PM Modi said at a rally in Birbhum district.

The prime minister further said after three phases of polling, it had become clear that the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s “sun is about to set” in West Bengal.

“If Didi has the power of goondas, we have the strength of democracy,” Modi said. He also thanked the Election Commission for its efforts to hold free and fair elections in Bengal, which saw crude bombs being hurled near polling stations and clashes between TMC and Congress workers during the third phase.

“Didi, however, is angry with the poll panel because of this very reason,” Modi said. Often being criticised by the Opposition over his numerous foreign trips, he said India’s might was being acknowledged globally because of his foreign diplomacy.

“I read somewhere that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has said this chaiwala was busy making foreign trips all these five years, but today India’s might is being acknowledged everywhere because of these visits,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Asansol on Tuesday, Modi had said that if the PM’s post had been up for auction, the Trinamool Congress and Congress would have tried to buy it with money looted through scams.

“Our Didi (TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming Prime Minister. If it was possible to get the PM post by auction, both the Congress and Didi would have willingly participated. They would have come with the money they looted through scams. But Didi, you cannot buy this chair in an auction. It needs the blessings of 130 crore Indians,” said Modi.