Every resident fighting polls for and as Narendra Modi: PM’s moving message for Varanasi

Referring to himself as “Kashi Vaasi”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the people’s participation in the development of Varanasi in the last five years in a moving message ahead of voting in the constituency in the seventh phase.

Advertising

Underlining his emotional connect with the temple town, Modi said, “It is often said that whosoever comes to Kashi even once, becomes part of the city. In the last five years, I have experienced this every passing moment. In moulding me and giving a direction to my political and spiritual being, Kashi has a huge influence on me.”

ALSO READ | In Varanasi, weavers’ woes — post-noteban and GST — not a poll issue

Listing the various developmental initiatives undertaken in the city during his tenure, PM Modi said Varanasi had presented an ideal example of development in all sectors.

Advertising

“Not only houses or toilets, free LPG or electricity connection, but artisans were also able to get global exposure for their products through Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. Construction of two new cancer hospitals provided relief to not only people of Varanasi but also of nearby areas. Every attempt has been made for the welfare of farmers, traders, businessman, youth and mallahs (boatmen) of Kashi,” said Modi.

He also highlighted road and highway construction projects and makeover of Maduadih railway station and multi-modal terminal on river Ganga, and called them “major infrastructural changes”.

Asserting that the speed of development should not stop, Modi said a lot of work was still pending. “In last five years, we have done of work for Kashi but a lot is still left. We have to do this together. It is our vow that we will not let the speed of development stop,” the prime minister said.

Hinting that he won’t be campaigning further in Varanasi ahead of voting on May 19, PM Modi said, “This time when I came for the roadshow, you assured me that you will handle everything. I have faith in every word. For me, those words are a promise. I know that every resident of Kashi is fighting elections for and as Narendra Modi.”

In the 2014 elections, PM Modi won from Varanasi by a record margin of over 5 lakh votes, defeating Congress’ Ajay Rai and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.