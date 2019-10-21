PM Modi urges voters in Haryana, Maharashtra to enrich festival of democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to encourage voters to come out in large numbers and “enrich the festival of democracy” as polling for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra and 90 Assembly seats in Haryana began on Monday at 7 am.

“Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turn out in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers,” the Prime Minister posted on the micro-blogging site.

Both in Maharashtra and Haryana, the saffron party is hoping to return to power for a second term.

Polling in the two states conclude at 6 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 24.