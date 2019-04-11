Toggle Menu
PM Modi urges first-time voters to turn out in record numbers

  


Wardha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers as voting began in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories in the first of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase Thursday to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. “I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers,” the tweet further read.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections sets in motion a highly-anticipated political contest in what is seen to be a showdown between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Opposition led by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Voting is also Simultaneously being held for Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and some seats in Odisha.

