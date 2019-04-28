Toggle Menu
PM Modi upper caste by birth, backward on papers: Tejashwi Yadavhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/pm-modi-upper-caste-by-birth-backward-on-papers-tejashwi-yadav-5699337/

PM Modi upper caste by birth, backward on papers: Tejashwi Yadav

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh Saturday, the prime minister aggressively pitched his backward caste identity, declaring that he was not just an OBC, but was "born" into the "most-backward caste".

narendra modi, pm modi, tejashwi yadav, election news, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, pm modi caste, modi caste controversy, indian express
“The fact is that he is an upper caste (person) by birth and backward on papers. He (PM) will say so many things just to fetch votes,” Tejashwi tweeted about Modi.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion of belonging to an “ati-pichhda” (most backward) caste, insisting that he saw this coming from the PM a week ago.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh Saturday, the prime minister aggressively pitched his backward caste identity, declaring that he was not just an OBC, but was “born” into the “most-backward caste”.

Yadav, in a tweet, said Sunday, “I had said on April 20 (2019) said that @narendramodi ji, after portraying himself as fake OBC, will call himself a person belonging to extremely backward caste. He did so yesterday (in Kannauj rally in UP).

“The fact is that he is an upper caste (person) by birth and backward on papers. He (PM) will say so many things just to fetch votes.”

Also read | Priyanka Gandhi: Even today, I do not know PM Modi’s caste

Advertising

Notably, the former Bihar deputy chief minister had said on April 20 that Modi would call himself a son of extremely backward caste parents, hours before the prime minister held a rally in the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.

“PM @narendramodi ji is coming to Bihar today. He would portray himself as the son of extremely backward caste. He will make an abortive bid to polarize voters.

“Bihar is expecting lies and jumlas from him. Hope that the PM would give account of his 2014 promises,” the RJD leader had tweeted.

Earlier, too, Yadav had termed Modi as a “fake backward”, who did nothing for OBCs, inviting the wrath of several saffron party leaders.

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that the RJD leader’s remarks were “arrogant, graceless and childish”, made on the advice of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JKNPP stages demonstration to press for early assembly polls
2 Rahul Gandhi lying on Amethi food park issue, says Smriti Irani
3 Gautam Gambhir hits back at AAP, says possess only one voter ID