Toggle Menu
PM Modi to voters before Phase V of voting: ‘Enrich democracy, contribute to India’s better future’https://indianexpress.com/elections/pm-modi-to-voters-before-phase-v-of-voting-enrich-democracy-contribute-to-indias-better-future-5711986/

PM Modi to voters before Phase V of voting: ‘Enrich democracy, contribute to India’s better future’

Lok Sabha elections Phase 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their ballot in large numbers "to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future".

PM Modi to voters before Phase V of voting: 'Enrich democracy, contribute to India's better future'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

As polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls began at 7 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to cast their ballot in large numbers “to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future”.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “Requesting all those voting in today’s fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future. I hope my young friends turn out in record numbers.”

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Lok Sabha phase 5 voting

Several important leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani, are in the fray in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will see voting in 51 constituencies across seven states.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand will go to polls, in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Ladakh division following its split from the Kashmir division earlier this year.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Elections 2019 Phase 5 voting LIVE Updates: 51 seats across 7 states at stake as polling begins
2 Mayawati hits back: Our voters will back Congress in Amethi, Rae Bareli
3 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi on ties with UK firm