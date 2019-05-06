PM Modi to voters before Phase V of voting: ‘Enrich democracy, contribute to India’s better future’

As polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls began at 7 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to cast their ballot in large numbers “to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future”.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “Requesting all those voting in today’s fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future. I hope my young friends turn out in record numbers.”

Several important leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani, are in the fray in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will see voting in 51 constituencies across seven states.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand will go to polls, in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Ladakh division following its split from the Kashmir division earlier this year.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).