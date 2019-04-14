PM Modi to visit Varanasi on April 25-26, file nomination after roadshows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Varanasi from April 25, and file his nomination for Lok Sabha elections on April 26 following roadshows on both days and after performing pujas at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat by the Ganga, according to BJP leaders.

Advertising

BJP president Amit Shah finalised details of the two-day events at a meeting with local party leaders in Varanasi on Friday, it is learnt.

The Kashi region, according to BJP’s organisational structure, comprises 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, and Friday’s meeting addressed issues of all the seats, although, sources said, Shah gave maximum time on discussions on preparations in Varanasi.

Emphasising that roadshows on successive days will be a show of strength, a BJP leader said, “Success of these programmes will send a message across the country. They are significant as polling for four more phases would be left.” Varanasi votes in the last phase – on May 19.

A party leader said Modi, after reaching the city on April 25, will embark on a roadshow. He will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and later perform Ganga puja at Dashashwamedh Ghat, party leaders said.