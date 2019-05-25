PM Modi to visit Gujarat, seek blessings from mother; Varanasi victory lap on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Sunday visit Gujarat to seek the blessings of his mother. On Monday, Modi will travel to his constituency Varanasi to thank the people for re-electing him. Surpassing his previous record of 3.37 lakh votes in 2014 general elections, Modi retained his seat by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, the process of formation of the new government under the helm of Narendra Modi has already begun. The newly elected NDA MPs will meet Saturday to formally elect Modi as their leader, allowing him to approach the President to stake claim to form government.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP emerged a clear winner, bagging 303 seats of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP had 282 seats. The NDA won 352 seats.