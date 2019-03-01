PM Modi to launch projects in Amethi: Modernised AK-47 rifles will be made in Korwa soon

The manufacture of modernised version of AK-47 rifles will begin in Korwa area of Amethi soon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the project on March 3. The project, in collaboration with Russia, will be undertaken at the ordinance factory that was established in 2010.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Amethi, the parliamentary constituency represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after he became the Prime Minister.

Explained BJP tries to make it tougher for Rahul during LS elections Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are announced, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is all out to make its presene stronger in the Congress bastion of Amethi. Union Minister Smriti Irani, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from here against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has been regularly visiting the constituency, announcing projects and schemes for the region. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 to announce various development projects in Amethi, is an effort by the BJP to make Gandhi’s task tough. However, the decision by the SP-BSP alliance not to field candidate from Amethi comes as a relief for the Congress president.

Recently, the Prime Minister visited Rae Bareli, represented by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Sources said that while the upgradation of the Korwa facility will be the most significant one, the PM will also launch other projects and address a public meeting in Gauriganj area.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister in charge of Amethi Mohsin Raza visited the venue on Thursday to take stock of the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit. “On March 3, the Prime Minister will come here. Around 7.5 lakh units of the latest version of AK-47 will be manufactured here in collaboration with Russia. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Amethi,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. Yogi, along with other BJP leaders, also participated in the Prime Minister’s “Humara booth Sabse majboot” video-conferencing from Gurukul Gyan Akademy in Gauraganj area of Amethi.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the Prime Minister’s visit is just an eye-wash as there is hardly any major projects undertaken by his government in the past five years in Amethi, which he can launch.

“The Korwa ordinance factory is already there and the machinery is in place. The Centre signed a contract with Russia for the manufacturing of modernised weapon here but as per the agreement, there won’t be any transfer of technology. Instead, Russia would manufacture units here and would supply to the Indian government,” said Chandrakant Dubey, representative of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

He further said, “Employees of the factory are protesting against the deal with Russia, fearing they would be replaced. Hence the Prime Minister, instead of making the announcement from Korwa, will do it from Kauhar area of Shahgarh block.”

He said that the All India Defence Employees Federation, Indian National Defence Workers Federation and Bhartiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh are opposing the move and wore black flags to work on Wednesday.