PM Modi to interact with those who’ve taken ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ pledge: At 500 places, on March 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with those who have pledged to be part of the “Main Bhi Chowkidar”campaign on March 31, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Tuesday. The interaction, to be held at 500 places across the country via video conference, follows the success of the campaign, added Prasad.

“Jubilant over the success of the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun’ campaign, PM Narendra Modi will interact with those pledged for it at 500 places across the country via video conference on March 31,” Prasad said.

The union minister also said that the campaign has turned into a “mass movement” and became a global trend on social media for an entire day. “20 lakh people tweeted about it. It has been pledged by 1 crore people on social media and Namo app.” Click here for more election news

Targeting those who are criticising the campaign, Prasad said: “Those who are out on bail with their families and are facing various legal actions are troubled with the “Main Bhi Chowkidar” Movement. Some people are saying “Chowkidar” is for the rich. These are the same people who looted about 12 lakh crores of poor people. And now they are commenting on this campaign.”

He also said, “Yesterday, in an event related to start-ups in Bengaluru, Some people got arrested when they asked Rahul Gandhi some questions and showed support to PM Modi. Instead of advising us on the freedom of speech, Rahul Gandhi should learn himself.”

On Sunday, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including PM Modi added the prefix ‘Chowkidar‘ to their Twitter handles. Among the top party leader who made the changes include Railways minister Piyush Goyal, Health Minister JP Nadda, BJP president Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa. The prime minister while launching the campaign on Saturday had said, “Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar.”

Here are some of the claims by the BJP on its #MainBhiChowkidar campaign launched by PM Modi. The information was given by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press conference.

Tweets: Close to 2 million

Impressions: 16800 million

Pledges: 5 lakh

Video views on all platforms: 10 million

Worldwide trend for full day

India trend for two consecutive days