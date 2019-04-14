Toggle Menu
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on April 16https://indianexpress.com/elections/pm-modi-to-hold-roadshow-in-bhubaneswar-on-april-16-5675219/

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on April 16

BJP national president Amit Shah will also address two rallies at Baramba in Cuttack district and Dhenkanal on April 17, a party leader said.

Narendra modi, modi panaji rally, modi goa rally, lok sabha, lok sabha elections 2019, election, election 2019, india news, news, live news, lok sabha election 2019 news, lok sabha news, elections, elections 2019, election holiday, lok sabha election 2019 holiday, lok sabha election 2019 polling dates, elections 2019 schedule, bjp manifesto, congress manifesto, bjp manifesto 2019, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, rahul gandhi rally today, narendra modi rally today
The Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar during his visit to Odisha on April 16. He is also scheduled to address two rallies in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on the same day.

BJP state vice president Samir Mohanty on Sunday said that the prime minister will start his roadshow from near the Biju Patnaik International Airport and reach the public rally venue at Baramunda Ground covering Ganganagar and OUAT Square.

Polling in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituencies and the assembly segments coming under them will be held in the third phase on April 23.

This will be Modis fifth election programme in the state. Earlier, he had addressed election meetings at Jeypore in Koraput district, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi, Sonepur in Bolangir district and Sundergarh.

BJP national president Amit Shah will also address two rallies at Baramba in Cuttack district and Dhenkanal on April 17, a party leader said.

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in the state in four phases.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM playing dirty politics: Capt Amarinder Singh on Modi's Jallianwala remark
2 Congress-NCP to win all Mumbai seats; people not to be fooled by 'opportunistic' Sena-BJP tie-up: Milind Deora
3 Wife with BJP, now Ravindra Jadeja's sister and father join Congress