PM Modi to campaign in Chandigarh today

With just six days left for Chandigarh to go to polls, this week will witness political leaders coming in support of their candidates to address rallies.

On May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the city to hold a rally in favour of BJP candidate Kirron Kher.

On May 15, Priyanka Gandhi is expected to be here to campaign for Congress candidate Pawan Bansal. Also expected are Smriti Irani, Captain Amarinder Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Raj Babbar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Chandigarh votes in the last phase on May 19.

PM Modi will address the election rally in Sector 34 in support of Kher. When Kher was fielded from Chandigarh for the first time in 2014, Modi had come to Chandigarh to campaign for her. At that time Modi also addressed a public meeting in Sector 34.

BJP’s national president Amit Shah, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and other senior BJP leaders have already visited the city.

Modi’s last visit to Chandigarh was in January 2016. In the presence of Modi and the then French President Francois Holland, an MoU was signed between the UT Administration officials and the French delegates for the Smart City project during the India France Business Summit.