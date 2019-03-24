PM Modi to be main speaker at BJP’s mega rally on April 3

Just before the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is all set to up the ante in Bengal as it plans a mega rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main speaker at the Brigade Parade grounds in Kolkata on April 3. This will be followed by public meetings that will be addressed by top party leaders, including national president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Also, public meetings will be held at different places in North and South Bengal covering most of the constituencies.

“We have a detailed plan for a series of public meetings and rallies by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and other national leaders. The people of Bengal as well as our workers, leaders and candidates are all waiting to hear Modi speak at the brigade and other places,” said a senior BJP leader from Bengal.

“In Bengal, polls will be conducted in eight phases and there will be gaps between them. We are planning to hold public meetings in those gaps between the phases. In this way, we will be able to reach most of the constituencies,” said the BJP leader.

The Bengal unit of the party is also keen to bring in Adityanath, BJP’s poster boy and symbol of Hindutva, for campaigns in different parts of the state. The Bengal unit wants Adityanath to campaign in several places, including Ghatal, Raigunj and Malda, where the party thinks it has chance to win.

BJP as earmarked 22-plus seats in Bengal, which according to political experts is an uphill task. The party is yet to announce candidates in all the seats. So far, it had announced candidates in 29 out of 42 seats.

On Saturday, fashion designer Agnimitra Paul joined BJP in the presence of state president Dilip Ghosh, MP Babul Supriyo, national secretary Rahul Sinha and Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly.

In another development, BJP announced that Mafuza Khatun would be fielded from Jangipur Lok Sabha seat. Interestingly, Khatun is a former CPI(M) MLA from Kumargunj seat in Dakshin Dinajpur district. This is an addition to names like Arjun Singh (MLA), Saumitra Khan (MP), Anupam Hazra (MP) who joined BJP from Trinamool Congress and got tickets for the Lok Sabha polls. Khagen Murmu CPI(M) MLA from Habibpur in Malda, who joined BJP, will contest from Maldaha Uttar seat.